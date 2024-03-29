Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

