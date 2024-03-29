Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $296.12 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.12 million and $96.69 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,407,035,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,399,543,165.8346627. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00103605 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $106,646,290.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

