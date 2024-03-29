ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Tops $6.62 on Exchanges

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $762.18 million and $673.06 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00009413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 83.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 7.10616483 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $958,521,121.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

