Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEXD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the third quarter worth $159,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 17.5% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,116. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

