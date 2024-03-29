GenTrust LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $110.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.