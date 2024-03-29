Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $602.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.28. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 255,658 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

