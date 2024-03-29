iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.59. 652,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

