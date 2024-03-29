McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
