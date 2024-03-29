Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.27.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$15.85 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$632.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.