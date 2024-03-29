Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Up 2.9 %
NEON stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.05.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
