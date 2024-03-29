Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.47. 9,672,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

