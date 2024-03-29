Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,813 shares. The stock has a market cap of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

