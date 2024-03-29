SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 6,721,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,676. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

