SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.90. 1,043,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.28 and a 200 day moving average of $160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

