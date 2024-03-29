Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,299 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

