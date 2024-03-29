The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Jeannette L. Knudsen Sells 3,200 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

