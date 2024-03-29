Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.7 %
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.