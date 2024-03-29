Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Director Sells C$89,000.00 in Stock

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Stoeferle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$89,000.00.

Tudor Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

CVE:TUD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 18.12. Tudor Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on Tudor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

