Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 2.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

