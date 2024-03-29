Values Added Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

