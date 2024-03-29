Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 72,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.6% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.