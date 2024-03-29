Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 9,642 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:COLL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 613,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,933. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
