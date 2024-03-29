Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 9,642 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 613,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,933. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

