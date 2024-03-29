Venus BUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.25 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.25 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233885 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,185,009.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

