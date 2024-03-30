Analyzing TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies 6.54% 15.96% 11.23% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransAct Technologies and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.76%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $72.63 million 0.72 $4.75 million $0.47 11.15 Rigetti Computing $12.01 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts and accessories; and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Ithaca, and EPICENTRAL brands for food service technology, point of sale automation, and casino and gaming markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through its Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.