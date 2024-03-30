Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $30.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

