Citigroup Boosts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $66.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of BL opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.80, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,185 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $59,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackLine by 855.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 588,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $21,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

