Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OTLK. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 27.4 %

OTLK opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.