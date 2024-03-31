CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. 8,981,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.