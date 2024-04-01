Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.40, but opened at $100.95. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 84,630 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 56,251 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.46%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

