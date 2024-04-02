Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $632.73 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $632.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,068.07 or 0.99822809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00135408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00241991 USD and is down -9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,006.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.