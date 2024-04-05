Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $9.79 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,606,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DTE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 644,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,078. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.