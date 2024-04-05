Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.25 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $38,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $106.71. 406,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

