Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $313.40. 453,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.74.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

