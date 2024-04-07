Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Acquires 1,800 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hello Group makes up 1.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,251. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

