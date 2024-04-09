Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $303.42

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $303.42 and last traded at $297.60, with a volume of 4407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.00.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average of $260.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.09. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

