National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.90

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 27533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
