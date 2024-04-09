RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $44.89 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,894,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,772,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,886,820. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

