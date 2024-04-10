Head-To-Head Survey: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) versus Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) and Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Trinity Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.55 6.86 Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million 4.13 $8.02 million $7.04 13.35

Trinity Bank, N.A. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Bank, N.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 20.55% 18.29% 1.13% Trinity Bank, N.A. 32.35% N/A N/A

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.