Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Posts Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

