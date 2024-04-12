Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $50.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,883 shares of company stock worth $11,498,678. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

