CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,403 shares of company stock valued at $981,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

