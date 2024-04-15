Royal Bank of Canada Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$51.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTY traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,975. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.28.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.