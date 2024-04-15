Royal Bank of Canada Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$51.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY
MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.8 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.