Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

AGMJF stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

