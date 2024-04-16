Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.40 ($0.69).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($82,934.59). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($82,934.59). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($560,189.22). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLOY opened at GBX 49.97 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 639.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.28 ($0.68).

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.