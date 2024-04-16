Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 15.9 %

AVTX stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 195,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

