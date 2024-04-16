Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,780 ($34.61) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,170 ($27.01).

Bellway Stock Down 0.1 %

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,536 ($31.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,903 ($23.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,898 ($36.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,708.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,515.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.89, a PEG ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bellway Company Profile

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($32.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,141.52). Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

