bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIAF. State Street Corp purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BIAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 109,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.