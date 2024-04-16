bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIAF. State Street Corp purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 109,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.62.
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
