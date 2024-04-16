Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY remained flat at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,751,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

