Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.85. 149,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.07 and its 200-day moving average is $247.01.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.