Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.